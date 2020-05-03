CHRISTOPHER, Josephine (Catalfu)

April 30, 2020, age 92, beloved wife of 54 years to Peter Christopher; dearest mother of Marlene (James) Fiti, Diane (Leon) Czekalski and Peter (Cynthia) Christopher; loving grandmother of Anthony (Kelly) Fiti, Joanna Fiti, Jennifer (Pasquale Maggiore) Czekalski and Jeffrey (Stephanie Preziotte) Christopher; great-grandmother of Elizabeth Lily Ann Fiti; sister of the late Louis Catalfu; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Private funeral services were held for the family with entombment in Mt. Olivet Cemetery. A public memorial service will be held at a later date. If desired, memorials may be made in Josephine's memory to SPCA serving Erie County, 300 Harlem Road, West Seneca, NY 14224. Please visit Josephine's Tribute Page at www.AMIGONE.com to view her tribute video and share memories and condolences. Arrangements by AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC.