April 28, 2020, age 91, of Cheektowaga, NY, beloved son of the late John and Mary (nee Darlak) Chmura; predeceased by his brothers and sister, Casimer, Edward (late Gertrude), Marion (late Verna), Aloysius, Richard and Helen Chmura; cherished uncle to many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, great-great-nieces and great-great-nephews. Mass of Christian Burial will be announced at a later date. Private family interment was held at the convenience of the family in St. Stanislaus Cemetery. Mr. Chmura was a Navy Veteran of the Korean War, a member of Pvt. Leonard Post VFW #6251 and a retiree of Bell Aerospace. Arrangements by MELVIN J. SLIWINSKI FUNERAL HOME.