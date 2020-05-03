CHIZICK, James Frank "Jim"

CHIZICK - James Frank "Jim"

Age 77, of Lyndonville, NY, skipped church and went straight to Heaven to be with the Lord on Sunday, April 26, 2020. He worked as a teacher for 43 years. The first 33 as a special education teacher for 4th-6th graders at Royalton-Hartland Central School and the next 10 as a GED instructor for Iroquois Job Corps, until his retirement in 2001. Jim is survived by his wife Joyce (Vertichio) of 50 years; four children, Jonathan (Tristan) Chizick, Jene;e (Arturo) Chizick Agu;ero, Jarett Chizick, and Jordan (Raquel) Chizick; eight grandchildren, Braelan, Ridley, Larsen, Yohel, Jacek, Finn, Livia, and Lucas; as well as four of his five sisters, Helen McHale, Barbara (Paul) Mirabito, Christine (Gary) Vollmar, and Cynthia Wiedrick. A Memorial Service will be held at Yates Baptist Church, 11365 E. Yates Center Road, Lyndonville, NY 14098, at a date to be announced. Read the complete obituary of Jim online at: www.bogantuttlefunerals.com