CELOTTO, Barbara A. (Bowen)

CELOTTO - Barbara A.

(nee Bowen)

Of Blasdell, entered into rest April 29, 2020, beloved wife of the late Peter Celotto, Jr.; devoted mother of Gordon (Dianne) Ayers, Donna (John) Lee, Rich (Trish) Ayers, David (Janice) Ayers, Darryl (Tina) Ayers; cherished grandmother of 17 and great-grandmother of 21; dear sister of Joan (late Victor) Guerra, Thomas (Theresa) Bowen, and the late Gerald Bowen. No prior visitation. A Celebration of Barbara's life will be held at a later date. Interment Mt. Calvary Cemetery. Arrangements by the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel). Online condolences may be made at www.lombardofuneralhome.com