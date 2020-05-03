CATERISANO, Margaret A.

CATERISANO - Margaret A. Age 99, formerly of Niagara Falls, NY, passed away on April 30, 2020, at Harris Hill Nursing Facility in Williamsville, NY. Born in Rochester, NY, she was the daughter of the late John and Mary (Pascale) Amorelli; loving husband of the late Richard P. Caterisano; beloved mother of Richard (Andree') Caterisano, Dr. Anthony (Margaret) Caterisano, Daniel (Carmelanne) Caterisano, and William (Karen) Caterisano; cherished grandma of Robert, Alexandra, Ryan, Elisha, Michael, Rachel, Micaela, Nicholas, Nicole (John) Lombardi and Laura (Brian) Moeller; dear great-grandma of six; beloved aunt of Katerina Caterisano and Eileen Donahue as well as several other nieces, nephews and cousins. In addition to her husband and parents, she was predeceased by her son Thomas P. Caterisano and her siblings, Joseph (JoAnne) Amorelli, Ralph Amorelli, Katherine (late Dominic) Finocchi, and an infant sister. Funeral services with interment in St. Joseph's Cemetery will be held privately. A public Memorial Service will be held at a later date to be announced. Memorial offerings may be made to the Mental Health Association of Niagara County, 36 Pine St., Lockport, NY 14094 or to Community Missions, 1570 Buffalo Ave., Niagara Falls, NY 14303. Arrangements by M.J. COLUCCI & SON NIAGARA FUNERAL CHAPEL. Visit mjcoluccifuneralchapel.com for online condolences.