CARTER, Dennis G.

CARTER - Dennis G. Of Buffalo, entered into rest on April 26, 2020, devoted father of Jessica (Jake) Weisbeck and Monica (Christian) Carter-Faires; cherished grandfather of Anneliese, Alexandra, Elias, and Isaiah; adored great-grandfather of Adeleyh and Emerson; dear brother of Ralph (Mary Beth) Carter. Also survived by loving nieces, nephews and cousins. No prior visitation. Private services. Arrangements by LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel). Online condolences may be offered at www.lombardofuneralhome.com