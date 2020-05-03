CALA, Vincent P.

CALA - Vincent P. Of Hamburg, entered into rest on April 30, 2020, beloved husband of Rosemary (nee Kaminski) Cala; devoted father of Anthony V. and Maria (Anthony Lima) Cala; cherished grandfather of Vincent M. and Angela Cala; dear brother of Joseph (Margaret) Cala and Donna Knapp. No prior visitation. A celebration of Vincent's life will be held at a later date. Vincent served in the Marine Corp and was a retired Buffalo Police officer. Arrangements by LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns chapel). Online condolences at www.lombardofuneralhome.com