BURNS, Marian Theresa

BURNS - Marian Theresa Age 88, died peacefully on April 29, 2020, beloved wife for 67 years of the late John William "Jack" Burns who died in 2017. Marian was born to Eva (Manjack) and John Kowalczyk on November 3, 1931 in Houtzdale, PA. She is survived by her younger sister, Patsy Gallagher; she was predeceased by her older sister Rose Bungo and younger brother John Kowalczyk. Marian was described in her high school yearbook as "pert with tomboyish ways as certainly not in keeping with her slight build. Marian with her fair complexion and clear blue eyes seemed more like a walking doll than a third baseman". Her brother John always remembered how Marian protected him and came to his defense.

Marian was Vice President of her Class of 1949, she had the leading role as the "Divine Flora" in the school play and was chosen May Queen. During high school Marian and Jack became sweethearts. A quote under a picture of them in their yearbook stated, "Always Together". They married a year after graduation, September 18, 1950, in Columbia, SC where Jack was stationed at Fort Jackson while in the army. They moved to Grand Island, NY in 1957 to raise their family and became lifelong residents. She was a devoted mother of one son, Jack Burns and his wife Sandy of Grand Island, five daughters, Nancy and her husband Mike Wells of Stow, MA, Terri and her husband Jim Canavan of Safety Harbor, FL, Kim and her husband Robert Parasiliti of Horseheads, NY, Patricia (deceased) and her husband Steve Kopra of Clarence, NY and Casey and her husband Mark Reimer of Atlanta, GA. Marian was a loving grandmother to 15 grandchildren and great-grandmother of 15 great-grandchildren. From childhood Marian was a devout Catholic starting and ending each day in prayer. She was a member of St. Stephen Parish. She participated actively in church life and activities including attending daily mass, became a Eucharistic minister, a member of the Alter Society and Bereavement Committee. She was also recognized as "Volunteer of the Year" at Elderwood Nursing home. Marian's deep faith led her to be ordained as a 3rd Order Carmelite of the Discalced Carmelite Nuns. Marian was a creative artist talented in painting, ceramics and writing. She was a fabulous cook and the family never missed her weekly Sunday dinners. Our house was filled with laughter as she bestowed upon her family the "Kowalczyk sense of humor"! Marian will be buried in St. Stephen cemetery next to Jack. On their gravestone is the inscription "Always Together". A Memorial Service will be held at a future date. Share condolences at kaiserfuneral.com