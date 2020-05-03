BRUZGUL, Jaron B.

BRUZGUL - Jaron B. Of Orchard Park, NY, May 1, 2020, beloved husband of Andrea (Somerville); loving father of George D., Reagan J., Sadie J. and Gordon J.; son of Dr. Joseph (Roxana) Bruzgul and Carol (Dwight) Jenkins; brother of Dr. Joshua (Stephanie) Bruzgul, Dr. Judsen (Elizabeth) Bruzgul, Chelsea (Nathan) Root, Joey Bruzgul and Alexis Bruzgul; grandson of Agnes Ruchin; son-in-law of Lynda and Jeff Somerville. Services will be held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements by the F.E. BROWN SONS FUNERAL HOME, INC. Memorial donations may be made to the Food Bank of WNY at www.foodbankwny.org. Online condolences at www.febrownsons.com