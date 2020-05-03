BROWN, Terry C.

BROWN - Terry C. June 19, 1954 to April 15, 2020, from cancer. A 1972 graduate of Kenmore West High School, he is survived by many loving friends, along with his dog Orion and his cat Stilton, both of whom went to new loving forever homes. He is known throughout the BOS Community and is one of two Lone Gurkhas. Memorial donations can be sent to Heart of Niagara Animal Rescue and Niagara Hospice. A Celebration of Terry's Life will be planned for when we can all get together again. Rest in Peace, Terry. We miss you.