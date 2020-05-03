BRANDNER, June P.

BRANDNER - June P. April 27, 2020, of the Old First Ward, daughter of the late Thomas and Anna Brandner; sister of Karen (Jerry) Hrusa and the late Valentine (late Catherine), Charles (late Betty), Elizabeth (late Martin) Pollo, Gerald (late Clara) and Sharon Morris; also survived by many nieces and nephews. June worked at Quebecor for over thirty years. Private Graveside Services were held at the convenience of the family. A Memorial Mass will be held at a later date. Arrangements by SIECK, MAST & LESLIE FUNERAL HOME, 825-5205. Please share online condolences at www.sieckandmastfuneralhome.com