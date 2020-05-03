BOYER, Donald W., PhD

BOYER - Donald W., Phd April 30, 2020, beloved husband of Charlotte (nee MacInnes) Boyer and the late Jennifer Boyer; loving father of Richard (Karen) Boyer, Barbara (Daniel) Karrigan, Scott, and the late Mark Boyer; stepfather of Robert L. (Jo Yorko) Powell, Jr. and the late Dana (William C.) Uhrig; dear brother of the late Alan G. Boyer; also survived by 11 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren. No prior visitation. A Memorial Service will be held at a date and time to be announced. Memorials may be made to the North Presbyterian Church Memorial Fund, 300 N. Forest Rd., Williamsville, 14221. Dr. Boyer received his PhD in Aerophysics and Ae. Engineering in 1959 from the University of Toronto. He worked at Calspan Corporation (formerly Cornell Aeronautical Laboratory, Inc.) from 1959 to 1995 and was an Associate Fellow of the American Institute of Aeronautics and Astronautics (AIAA).