BONAFEDE, Joseph P.

BONAFEDE - Joseph P. Of East Aurora, entered into rest April 30, 2020, devoted father of Ryan (Jenelle) Bonafede and Alexis Bonafede; loving son of Robert and Rosalind (Carbone) Bonafede; dear brother of Robert D. (Kimberly) Bonafede and Pamela (Larry) Costa; also survived by several nieces and nephews. No prior visitation. Private service. A Celebration of Joseph's Life will be held at a later date. Online condolences at www.lombardofuneralhome.com