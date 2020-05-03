BOCCIO, Michael A.

BOCCIO - Michael A. April 26, 2020, age 90; beloved son of Aniello and Helen (nee Aiello) Boccio; predeceased by siblings Anthony Boccio, Carmen Boccio, Rachael Mastrangelo, Theresa Szostak, Joseph Boccio, and Ralph Boccio; he will be sadly missed by many loving nieces, nephews, family and friends. A Memorial Service will be announced at a later date. Mr. Boccio was a United States Army Korean veteran. Arrangements by AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC. Family and friends are invited to share memories and condolences on Michael's tribute page at www.AMIGONE.com