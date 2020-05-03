BIRD, Anne Loring (Litchard)

BIRD - Anne Loring (nee Litchard)

Of Orchard Park, NY, April 23, 2020, at age 92, peacefully, of pulmonary fibrosis, wife of the late Charles A. Bird; mother of Lucy Bird (Jeffrey) Masters, Frederick W. and Stephen C. Bird; grandmother of Loring Masters, Charles Masters, and the late Henry Masters; sister of Joan (Litchard) Wyon and the late Lydia Litchard; aunt to several nieces and nephews. Services will be held at a later date. Donations in memory of Anne and Charles Bird to Hospice Foundation, 225 Como Park, Cheektowaga, NY 14227 accepted with gratitude. Arrangements by the F. E. BROWNS SONS FUNERAL HOME, INC. Please share online condolences at www.febrownsons.com