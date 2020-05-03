BIERMANN, Linda M. "Lynn"

BIERMANN - Linda M. "Lynn"

April 28, 2020, wife of the late Michael Manz; loving mother of Margaret, James, Gregory and Scott Manz; sister of Sandi Cagney, Susan McGovern and Noreen Reed; survived by nieces and nephews. No Prior Visitation. A Celebration of Lynn's Life will be held at a later date. Flowers gratefully declined. Memorials may be made to Millard Fillmore Hospital, 1540 Maple Rd., Williamsville, NY 14221. Condolences at www.denglerrobertspernafuneral.com