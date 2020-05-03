BERWALT, Barbara L. (Wojtusiak)

April 26, 2020, dear wife of Dennis Berwalt; cherished mother of Jessica and Laura (Tony Bobbitt) Berwalt; loving grandmother of LCPL Savanna USMC, Noah, Xavier, and Laila; beloved sister of Patricia (late Stephen) Niedzielski, Lorraine (Paul) Tuzzo, Virginia (Ronald) Witt, Adrian (Barbara) Wojtusiak, Philip Wojtusiak and the Late Henry Wojtusiak Jr.; also Survived by her fur baby Rocky and several nieces and nephews. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date. Arrangements by BUSZKA FUNERAL HOME INC. Online condolences at www.buszkafuneralhome.com