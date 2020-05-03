BERTINI, Paul A.

BERTINI - Paul A. April 30, 2020, beloved husband of Ruth L. Hoeppner-Bertini; father of Gail (Lenny) Licata, of Las Vegas, Kim (Darwin Widrick) Overton and Scott (Donna) Bertini; also survived by nine grandchildren, 21 great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews; brother of Frances (Steven) DiPasquale, Rosalie Amato and Amelia Parish and the late Peter, Michael and John Bertini. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date and time to be announced. Arrangements by the CARLTON A. ULLRICH FUNERAL HOME, INC.