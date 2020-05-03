BERRY, Hazel H. (Heppner)

Age 75, of Holland, NY, died April 29, 2020, beloved wife of Daniel Berry; mother of Joseph S. Berry and Laurie A. Zielinski; grandmother of Jesica Zielinski and Emily (Wilson) Parmerter; expecting a great-granddaughter in June; sister of Dawn (Michael) Wittenrich; also survived by several nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by seven brothers. There will be no calling hours due to covid-19. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Arrangements completed by W.S. DAVIS FUNERAL HOME, Arcade. Memorials may be made to the Holland Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 610, Holland, NY 14080. Online condolences may be offered at wsdavisfuneralhome.com