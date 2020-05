BENNICE, Frank J.

BENNICE - Frank J. Of Tonawanda, entered into rest April 27, 2020, at the age of 93, after a long illness. He is survived by his wife of 67 years, M. Eleanor (nee Louis) Bennice and his beloved son, Jeffrey M. Bennice. Frank was a WWII veteran in the U.S. Coast Guard. No prior visitation. Private service. Arrangements by LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel).