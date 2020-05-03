Bearss, Roselyn E. (Mazurek)

Bearss - Roselyn E. (nee Mazurek)

Age 60, of Kenmore, NY, April 26, 2020, at her residence surrounded by her loving family. Beloved wife of Ellwood O. Bearss; loving mother of Jillian (Jeffrey) Orlowski, LeRoy (Mia) Oswald, Stephanie Surman, Brianna (Daniel) Dulgerian, and Christopher Mazurek; loving grandmother of Wesley, JP, Benjamin, Harrison, Amelia, Alissa, Ari, Elliot and Brody, sister of Kirk (Holly) Mazurek, Beverly Mazurek, and Laraine (Michael) Maciejewski; niece of Marlene Russell. Roselyn was a 1977 graduate of Tonawanda High School, and a graduate of Trocaire College Nursing Program. As an RN, she worked at several healthcare agencies, most recently as the RN Manager of IV/PICC Team/Infusion at VNA of WNY at Kaleida Health. Roselyn also owned a dance studio in Red Creek, NY. Due to the current health crisis, a private Prayer Service was held at Elmlawn Cemetery. Contributions may be made to the SPCA Serving Erie County. Condolences may be shared online at www.ROTHFUNERAL.com