BARTKOWIAK, Richard F.

BARTKOWIAK - Richard F. Of Buffalo, NY, April 28, 2020, at age 93, beloved husband of the late Lillian (Wiertel); loving father of James (Sharon) and Mary Ann (Anthony LaMonte) Bartkowiak; devoted grandfather of Katie, Richard and Michael; predeceased by four brothers and three sisters; also survived by nieces and nephews. Due to restrictions for limiting public exposure to COVID 19, the visitation at the KOLANO FUNERAL HOME and Mass of Christian Burial at Assumption Church was held privately by the immediate family. Entombment St. Stanislaus Cemetery. Mr. Bartkowiak was a U.S. Marine Corps and Army Veteran and was a member and past Commander of Niagara Frontier Post #1041. Donations to Hospice Buffalo or Assumption Church Preservation Fund are preferred. Share online condolences at www.KOLANOFUNERALHOME.com