BARSZCZ, Edward L.

BARSZCZ - Edward L. Of East Aurora, NY, April 29, 2020, beloved husband of Christine (Kostrzewski) Barszcz; loving father of Aleta (John) Watkins Jennifer and Jennessa Barszcz; dearest grandfather of Brice; brother of Barbara (Roy) Gardner; brother-in-law of Louise (Richard) Mruk; also survived and loved by many relatives and friends. Memorial Services will be held at a later date. Edward was a teacher of mathematics at Iroquois Central School, a professor at Buffalo State College, Hilbert College and a member of the International Brotherhood of Magicians. Ed was a frequent visitor and major contributor to the Seneca Casinos. Online condolences at www.howefuneralhome.com