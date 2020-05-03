BARRETT, Kevin M.

BARRETT - Kevin M. April 24, 2020, of St. Augustine, FL, formerly of Buffalo, NY, beloved husband of Irene (nee Zimmer); dear father of Donna J. Meunier, William D. (Mary) Stalcup and the late Mary Patricia (Larry) Schroeder; grandfather to six grandchildren and three great-grandchildren; brother of John (Dorothy), Sheila, Helen (late William) Brown, Michael, and the late James and Thomas (late Rose) Barrett; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Services will take place at a later date. Mr. Barrett was a member and past Grand Knight of the Msgr. Nash Council #3875, 4th Degree member with the Msgr. Toomey Assembly, a member of the St. Ambrose Senior Citizens and Holy Family Evergreens. Donations may be made to Our Lady of Charity Parish or to the cause of Father Baker. Arrangements by the NIGHTENGALE FUNERAL HOME, 822-4371. Online condolences made at www.nightengalefuneralhome.com