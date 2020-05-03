BARRETT, Elizabeth "Betty" "Aunt Betty"

"Aunt Betty" entered into paradise on April 29, 2020, at age 94, daughter of the late John and Helen (nee Murphy-Mackey); beloved sister of the late John (Patricia), late Rita (James) Cahill and late Francis; adored aunt of Jack (Dolah), Jill (Rick) LaMantia, Karen (Duck) Griffith, Jim (Mary Brigid) Cahill, Pat (Kelly) Cahill, Tim (Maggie) Cahill, Kelly (Mike) Sapyta and also 13 great nieces and nephews and 3 great-great-nieces; devoted cousin of William "Billy" Mackey, the late Ethel Mackey, late Edna (nee Reilly) LoRusso, late Jeremiah Reilly who perished during WWII on the SS Juno, and the late Helen (nee Maloney) Boquard; many beautiful lifelong friends including Tom (late Noreen), Colleen Broadley, Sharon Rodriguez and Dave (Carol) Stewart. Public services will be held once restrictions are lifted. Betty worked at Westinghouse Electric for 38 years. Memorials may be made to her lifelong parish for an updated sound system for the hearing impaired: Our Lady of Perpetual Help, 115 O'Connell Avenue, Buffalo, NY 14204, attn: Updated Sound System. ARRANGEMENTS BY SIECK, MAST & LESLIE FUNERAL HOME, 825-5205. Please share online condolences at sieckandmastfuneralhome.com