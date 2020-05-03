BARR, Josephine S. (Spagnola)

Age 94, April 26, 2020, of Grand Island, NY, beloved wife of the late Eugene Barr; cherished daughter of the late John and Louise Spagnola; devoted mother of Robert (Jen) Barr and Louise (Mark) Goff; loving grandmother of Angel (Aaron) Kisloski, Mark (Alex) Goff, Shannon Haynes, Krista Goff and Robert Simon; Nana of Anthony, Andrew, Jacob and Nate; dear sister of Joseph (late Marie) Spagnola, Donald (Gloria) Spagnola and the late Millie (late John) Russo and the late Ann (late Charles) Infantino; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Private Services. Online condolences, please visit www.lesterwedekindtfuneralhome.com