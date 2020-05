BARNETT, Susan M. "Soupie" (Pawinski)

BARNETT - Susan M. "Soupie" (nee Pawinski)

April 30, 2020, beloved wife of Michael P. Barnett; dearest mother of Timothy and Dylan Barnett; dear sister of Christopher (Mickey) Pawinski; caring sister-in-law of James (Kimberly) Barnett, Kathleen (Fred Zimmerman) McDonald, Colleen (Walter) Coakley, Jane (David) Ventura and Mary (late Frank) Harrington. A private service will be held. Arrangements entrusted to REDDINGTON FUNERAL HOME, 822-1260.