BAGAROZZI, Frank A.

BAGAROZZI - Frank A. Of Kenmore NY, entered into rest April 24, 2020 at age 90 surrounded by family. He was the loving son of the late Ralph and Anna Bagarozzo. Frank was the oldest of four children and dear brother to Mildred (Benjamin) Scinta, JoAnn Bagarozzo, Frances (Michael) Loughran, and the late Ralph (late Josephine) Bagarozzo. Frank was always quick with a joke or a card trick and always made everyone laugh. He was a great storyteller, as well as a proud Korean War veteran. His presence will be greatly missed. Frank is survived by his loving wife of 57 years, Karen A. (nee Boland) Bagarozzi; the devoted father of Carla Bagarozzi, Julie (Scott) Schmidt, and Frank (Raekel Comacho) Bagarozzi; cherished grandfather of Nicole (David Meisenzahl) Bly, Brianna, Rachel and Taylor Schmidt, and Brittany and Gabriella Bagarozzi; adored great-grandfather of Adequin Reagan Bly Meisenzahl; and survived by many loving nieces and nephews. No prior visitation. A Memorial Mass will be held at a later date. Arrangements by LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel). Online condolences at www.lombardofuneralhome.com