BADASZEWSKI, Robert Leon

BADASZEWSKI - Robert Leon Of Pierson, Florida, March 6, 2020, at the age of 62, father of Jacob, of Winter Springs, FL and Charlie (Shauna) Suber, of Longwood, FL; grandfather of Matthew Suber; son of Leona (nee Ratynski) and Deacon Robert W. Badaszewski; brother of Michael (Mary Margaret), Paul (late Amy), David, Carl, and late Mark (Debbie) Badaszewski; also survived by nieces, nephews and cousins. Services were held privately. Please share with the family your condolences at www.Pietszak.com