APPLEFORD, Lorraine (Porter)

Of Orchard Park, NY, April 29, 2020, beloved wife of the late Allen Appleford; sister of Merrill (late Phyllis), Eric (Maria) and Malcolm (Susan) Porter; also survived by nieces and nephews. Services held at the convenience of the family. Lorrain worked for Bryant and Stratton for 45 years and retired as an Executive Assistant. Memorials may be made to Covid-19 Response Fund at www.chsbuffalo.org/foundations/donate. Arrangements by F.E. BROWN SONS FUNERAL HOME, INC. Please share condolences at www.febrownsons.com