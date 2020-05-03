AMEND, Joan K. (Valentine)

Of Amherst, entered into rest April 26, 2020, beloved wife of Fr. Russell J. Amend; devoted mother of Russell J. Amend and Mark G. (Rosheen) Amend; cherished grandmother of Zackary and Sara; loving daughter of the late John and Agnes Valentine; dear sister of the late John (late Mary) Valentine and Janice (late Alfred) Rizzo; also survived by several nieces and nephews. No prior visitation. Private Service. Entombment Acacia Park Cemetery. Online condolences at www.lombardofuneralhome.com