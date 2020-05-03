Deaths Death Notices
ALBARELLA, John A., Jr.
ALbARELLA - John A., Jr. Of West Seneca, entered into rest May 2, 2020, loving son of the late John Sr. and Katherine (nee DiPasqua) Albarella; dear brother of Beverly (late Paul) Phillips, Joan Albarella, Linda (late Edward) Weaver, twin sister Jacqueline Albarella, Michael (Karen) Albarella and the late Sue Carole (late Wayne) Schiffhauer; also survived by many nieces, nephews, friends and extended family. No prior visitation. A Celebration of John's Life will be held at a later date. If desired, contributions may be made in John's name to FeedMore WNY. Arrangements by LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel). Your online condolences may be made at www.lombardofuneralhome.com
