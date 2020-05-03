ADAMS, Lynn Michalene (White)

Passed away peacefully in her home on April 24, 2020, at age 64, beloved wife of Gary Anthony Adams; dear mother of Lindsay Cadia (fiance; Jacob Hemmerle) Adams and Kelsey Michalene (Jaclyn Stafford) Adams; loving daughter of the late Leocadia (Lillian) and William White, sister of Mike (Sheryl Rae) White; Deborah (James) Rak, sister in law of Tricia (Kirk) Hinaman and David (Heather) Adams; cousin of Barbara (Arthur) Adam. Lynn was surrounded by many friends, and was an active member of the "Saturday night card players" club. We would like to recognize and give special thanks to Gail Vye, Maryann Schipani and Yvonne Prossimo, who were very much like sisters to her; and Lisa Giannantonio, who was very much like a daughter. Private services were held at the request of the family due to current health conditions in our area, a memorial will be held in her honor when it is safe to do so. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to The Scleroderma Foundation. Lynn was a dedicated hairdresser and touched the lives of many people. She will remain in our hearts and prayers forever. Cheers, Lynnie. Arrangements by the JAMES W. CANNAN FUNERAL HOME. Online register book at www.CANNANFH.com