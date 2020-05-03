ADAMS, Anita L.

ADAMS - Anita L. Passed away peacefully at home on Saturday, April 25, 2020, after a long battle with cancer. Anita was a retired Teacher-Assistant with Buffalo Public Schools. Beloved wife of the late Roger Adams; dear mother of Andrew (Lakeshia) Bolden, Shannon Adams (Phillip McCarter), Tristan Clanton, and angel daughter, Kimberly Williams; devoted companion of Michael Clanton; daughter of Julia and the late Scipio Bolden; daughter to Allen Noble; sister of Joyce Bolden, Theresa (Gerald) Webb, Edith Noble, Katherine Bolden, and Dolores Bolden (Clarence) Milan; sister-in-law of Luana (Artis) McDowell; proud and loving grandmother of ten grandchildren; god-sister of Pamela Wood; niece of Robert (Joyce) Bush of Maryland, Vivian (Alton) Govan, Fannie Bailey of California, Julia Brannock of Ohio; also survived by a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. Private Funeral Services will be held at a later date for the immediate family. A public drive-thru window visitation will be held on Thursday, May 7, 2020, from 1-4 PM at Brian K. Lewis FUNERAL HOME, 347 Peckham St. Flowers respectfully declined. Online condolences offered at www.BrianKLewisfuneralhomes.com