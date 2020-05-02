Woman stabbed in neck in Niagara Falls

A 30-year-old Sanborn woman was sent to the Erie County Medical Center early Saturday with a stab wound to the left side of her neck, Niagara Falls police said.

Kathy D. Jacobs had stab wounds to the neck, forehead and upper left arm, as well as multiple abrasions and contusions to her other extremities, when she arrived at Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center, according to police reports.

Jacobs told police that she had argued with several people at her cousin's 20th Street residence earlier in the evening, and that she was "jumped" by three or four people when she attempted to leave.

Officer Jordan Collins said the victim's story changed several times, and police were unable to locate a crime scene.

Two men who had accompanied the victim to the hospital drove off as officers were attempting to interview them, according to police reports.