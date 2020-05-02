TAYLOR, Randy F.

TAYLOR - Randy F. April 30, 2020, at age 50. Beloved husband of Merisa (Reilly) Taylor; loving father of Melanie; dear son of Marie and the late William Taylor; brother of William D. (Valerie), Linda (William) Hare, Cindy (Joe) Lasota and Kathy (Fred) Starr; survived by nieces and nephews and great-nieces and nephews. Services to be held at the convenience of the family. Randy was an avid Yankees fan and car enthusiast. Arrangements by KAZMIERCZAK FUNERAL HOME.