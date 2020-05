RUSIN, Florence

RUSIN - Florence April 29, 2020. Beloved daughter of the late Frank and Genevieve (Michala) Rusin; dearest sister of the late Richard Rusin, late Julianna (late John) Pietrus and Frank Rusin; also survived by nieces and nephews. Services were held at the convenience of the family Arrangements by the DANIEL R. SMOLAREK FUNERAL HOME. Share condolences at www.SmolarekCares.com