Prosecutors identify victim, suspect in fatal North Buffalo stabbing

The man killed Friday in the parking lot of an Elmwood Avenue shopping plaza was 41-year-old Duane Donaldson, the Erie County District Attorney's Office said Saturday.

Frederick D. Jordan III, 37, of Buffalo, is accused of stabbing Donaldson at about 10 a.m. Friday in the plaza on Elmwood, near Hinman Avenue, prosecutors said.

Donaldson died at the scene. Buffalo police on Friday said the two men apparently had a dispute over money, and the dispute turned physical. An off-duty volunteer assistant fire chief from the Town of Tonawanda broke up the fight, then held Jordan until officers arrived, police said.

Jordan was arraigned Friday night before Buffalo City Court Judge Craig D. Hannah on a charge of second-degree murder, prosecutors said. Hannah ordered him held without bail.

Jordan is scheduled to return to court June 1 for a felony hearing.