OLIVIERI, Anthony

OLIVIERI - Anthony April 13, 2020; beloved husband and best friend of Jean A.(nee Ledger) and the late Doris R. (nee Swiderski); loving father to Shirley A. (David) Friedrich and Richard A. Olivieri (late Monica) fiancee; Trudie Barras; loving grandfather to Kelly (Adam) Kraemer, Brett Michael (Sarah) Olivieri; great-grandfather to Kelsey Marie Olivieri, Madelyn and Jillian Olivieri; brother of Marie Catapano and Roseanne Felger; predeceased by brothers Carmen, August and Gerald; dear uncle to many nephews and nieces and a good friend and neighbor to all. Anthony was a 53 year member of the Masonic Fraternity, belonging to Eggertsville-Grand Island Lodge and Western Star Lodge as well as numerous other Masonic organizations. No visitation at this time. Due to the Coronavirus, a Celebration of Anthony's Life will be held at a later date. Donations in his memory may be made to the Wings Flights of Hope organization. Arrangements by SIECK, MAST & LESLIE FUNERAL HOME, 825-5205. Share online condolences at www.sieckandmastfuneralhome.com