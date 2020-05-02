Niagara County creates three working groups on reopening

Niagara County on Thursday announced the formation of three working groups to make plans for restoring the county's economy and government after the Covid-19 pandemic subsides.

The groups will include legislators, county department heads and partners outside government.

“Niagara County and its residents are more than ready to get back to business, get back to fully functioning, but we fully recognize there is more to that than simply flipping a switch and saying go,” County Legislature Vice Chairman John Syracuse said.

One working group will focus on assisting businesses; another will work on changes in delivery of county services; and a third will address the budget problems the county will face.

“This is not an academic exercise or some long-range planning effort that will be implemented down the road,” said Syracuse. “We expect concrete action from each committee in real time.”