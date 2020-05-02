Lockport teen dragged by car after trying to prevent theft

A town of Lockport teenager who had offered two pair of sneakers for sale online told authorities that a prospective buyer dragged him for several yards with his car while stealing the shoes.

The Emily Lane resident told Niagara County sheriff's deputies that on April 26 a former classmate arranged to meet him to purchase the sneakers. The suspect started to drive off with the sneakers worth $260 without paying for them, he told deputies. The victim was dragged for about 50 feet as he tried to grab onto the suspect's car.

He was treated at the scene for injuries to his chin, knees and shoulder before being transported to Oishei Children's Hospital for additional treatment.