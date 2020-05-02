KREUTZER BRAUN, Lucy G. (George)

KREUTZER BRAUN - Lucy G. (nee George)

Age 88, of Mansfield Center, passed away Saturday, April 18, 2020, at home surrounded by family. She was the beloved wife of the late Kenneth Kreutzer Sr. and the late John Braun. Born on April 11, 1932 in North Collins, NY she was a long-time resident of the Town of Tonawanda, before moving to East Amherst, New York. She was the loving mother of Marilu Gehen (Ronald) and Kenneth Kreutzer; cherished grandmother of Daniel Gehen (Andrea), Nicole Coates (Graham) and Rachael Seyler and is also survived by many nieces and nephews; she was predeceased by her adored siblings, Angela Myers, Anthony George, Margaret Bello, Michael George, Carmella Strollo, James George and Francis George and her beloved cousins, Sarah and John Aloisio, Angela and Christy Naples; she was also predeceased by her dear daughter-in-law, Laura Kreutzer. Services will be private and a Memorial Service will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hartford Healthcare at Home, Hospice Care and/or Reach Out and Read Connecticut. www.Hartfordhealthcareathome.org/services/hospice-carewww.reachoutandread.org. To send an online expression of sympathy, please visit www.baconfh.com. BACON FUNERAL HOME, 71 Prospect St., Willimantic, is serving the family.