HEUSER, Janice L.

HEUSER - Janice L. Absent from the body, present with the Lord on April 27, 2020. Mother of Mark Heuser, Kim (Christine) Heuser and Marta (Alexander) Selak; grandmother of nine and great-grandmother of fourteen; sister of Priscilla A. Carr and Linda C. Reinhardt; also survived by nieces, nephews, cousins and Harold Heuser, as well as Christian Fellowship Church family. Services to be determined.