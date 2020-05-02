How many clubs do you really need? Why no golf carts shouldn't deter you

Never has the whole world been in the same situation at the same time.

No one hates being out of control more than me. Trust me. I learned a long time ago that when there is a situation I do not like or agree with, I have four choices:

Change the situation. Change your perception of the situation. Leave the situation. Do nothing.

When you look at the four choices above, there are only two that you can choose. If you have the power to change the situation, please do so. If you have somewhere we can all go, please tell us. That being said, you can change your perception of the situation, or you can do nothing. I would never personally choose to do nothing, so I challenge you to change your perception of the situation.

I choose to be grateful. Grateful for the time I can spend with my family. Grateful for my health, my students, and the fact that I live in the greatest country in the world. So, what does this have to do with golf?

The no cart dilemma

Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo announced on April 18 that golf courses could be open. Still a nonessential business, the courses would face various restrictions. Among them was no use of golf carts. The New York State Golf Association produced guidance after April 18 that included, "No caddies. No golf carts (except pull carts), you must either carry your own bag or use a pull cart."

There was some confusion, after the state's initial order said no carts and a clarification issued last Friday did not mention carts.

At his daily news briefing Monday, Cuomo was asked specifically about carts and said no carts. His press secretary, Melissa DeRosa, said if you see someone using a golf cart, he or she is violating the order and you should turn them in.

I realize there are senior citizens who are not able to walk 18 holes. (I am a senior citizen and grateful I can walk). There are two places you can go play: Bob-o-Link and Harvest Hill’s Three Hole Course, both in Orchard Park.

Or, I dare you to carry just three clubs and a putter and go play a short course. Your short game will improve.

If you own a cart bag and cannot carry it, then order a light bag online. For example, Sun Mountain Sports sells all sorts of bags for less than $150. It will be shipped to your house by next week. A representative said push carts are sold out and the new shipment is not expected until July 14.

Here is another idea: There is a new program we just purchased called Operation 36. Its premise is everyone should start at 25 yards away from the hole and play nine holes from 25 yards. An app keeps track of your progress and stats all year. You can compare your performance to people all over the world.

You start out from 25 yards and cannot go on to the next level until you shoot 36. Once you shoot 36 from 25 yards away, you move back to 50 yards, then 100 yards, then 150 yards and so on. You could take your sand wedge, pitching, and your putter and play 18 holes walking, carrying three clubs and learn to shoot 36. It is $50 per year for membership. More information is available at operation36.golf or check the app store.

So, there are ways to work on your game and deal with the challenge of no carts if you change your perception of the situation. I am grateful the courses are open. We need to be able to get outside and move a little.

It also makes sense to keep your clubs to a minimum because the guidelines don't allow for access to club facilities such as the clubhouse, pro shop, bag room and locker room.

On a side note, Golf Channel has been airing "Big Break" marathons on Mondays. I was on "The Big Break II: Ladies Only," which will be on all day, starting at 6 a.m. Monday. So, if it is raining out and you don’t want to play, watch me take on the young ladies!

Cindy Miller is a former LPGA Tour player, a current member of the Legends Tour of the LPGA, and a Golf Channel Academy lead coach.