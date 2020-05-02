DILL, Alice A. (Zauner)

DILL - Alice A. (nee Zauner)

On April 27, 2020, at age 94, Alice A. Dill passed away at home, peacefully in her sleep with the comfort of loved ones. The late John J. Dill was blessed to spend 71 years of marriage with his "Babe". Alice was an affectionate and devoted mother to John (Suzi) Dill, Judith (Richard) Winters, the late Donald Dill, Nancy (late John) Hughey and Diane (Pete) Wierchowski. Alice equally loved and was cherished by her grandchildren Douglas (Nicole), Rick (Trina), Emily, Kyle (Ashleigh), Shana, Patrick and Donald. She was blessed with five great-grandchildren. Alice grew up in a family of 13 children and is predeceased by five brothers and six sisters. Alice is survived by her sister MaryJane McMurray; her sister-in-law and her best friend, Peg Zauner; along with a host of nieces and nephews. Immediate family to honor and celebrate the life of Alice in a private gathering. We ask that you keep her in your hearts with nothing but beautiful memories. Donations may be made to honor her at Hospice Foundation of WNY. Condolences online at www.denglerrobertspernafuneral.com