Tomas Jack-Kurdyla becomes highest drafted UB player in CFL history

University at Buffalo offensive lineman Tomas Jack-Kurdyla was selected fourth overall by the Edmonton Eskimos in the CFL draft. It is the highest a UB player has been selected in CFL draft history.

A Montreal native, Jack-Kurdyla was a four-year starter, making 40 starts, including 11 at right guard this past season. UB's offensive line rushed for a school-record 3,256 yards and allowed a program-low eight sacks.

“I’m excited, obviously blessed and honored,” he told the Edmonton Sun. “Edmonton’s a great city, I’ve only heard nice things about it. I’ve heard the football culture there is serious and it’s great, a winning organization. I’m just really ready to earn my keep and prove that I’m not a waste.”

The previously highest drafted player from UB was wide receiver Natey Adjei, selected at No. 22 by the Toronto Argonauts in 2013.

The Eskimos also drafted 2015 Canisius High graduate Chris Gangarossa, an offensive lineman from Wagner College. Gangarossa, a Fort Erie native who was named to the All-Western New York football team in 2014, finished his high school career at Milford Academy. He became a regular starter as a junior at Wagner.

When the CFL season will begin remains unknown because of the coronavirus pandemic.