Bills' Sean McDermott finds comfort zone with ex-Panthers added to defense

Head coach Sean McDermott made it clear familiarity bred trust when it came to adding pieces to the Buffalo Bills’ defense this offseason.

The defense has been bolstered by the free-agent signings of four players McDermott coached during his stint as defensive coordinator with the Carolina Panthers. They are defensive end Mario Addison, defensive tackle Vernon Butler, linebacker A.J. Klein and cornerback Josh Norman.

“Overall, I’m pleased with the guys we’ve added on the defense,” McDermott said Thursday on a Zoom call with Western New York reporters.

McDermott gave a rundown of the new veteran additions.

Addison is expected to step in as the No. 2 edge rusher on the defense, behind Jerry Hughes. Addison has had between nine and 11 sacks each of the past four years and played five seasons under McDermott.

“Again going back to the Carolina roots, Mario was a key piece to our defense in Carolina,” McDermott said. “Another highly competitive individual that played really good football for us. We felt like adding Mario would help us, not only from a skill-level standpoint but also some of the leadership in the defensive-line room."

Butler is expected to see significant snaps as the primary backup to defensive tackle Ed Oliver. A first-round pick in 2016, Butler played one season under McDermott and had his best season last year, posting six sacks.

“He was hurt a little bit and got off to a little bit of a slow start,” McDermott said of Butler’s rookie year. “But when you watch him and what he was able to do this past season in his contract year, we were impressed. Now it’s about how he can sustain that and continue to grow beyond that.”

Norman, 32, is expected to battle incumbent starter Levi Wallace and returning former Bill E.J. Gaines for time at outside cornerback opposite Tre’Davious White. Norman made the Pro Bowl for McDermott in 2015, then signed a big free-agent contract with Washington in 2016. But he didn’t live up to the deal. He was benched late last season and released in February.

“I’ve learned a lot in my experience being around Josh several years ago in Carolina,” McDermott said. “They used to say give a player two years, and you need to make a decision as a team in two years. What I learned through being around Josh, I think it was his third year in Carolina where he really came into his own and understood the defense and matured and became a consistent player.

“Look, there’s been a lot of talk on how he played and how his chapter in Washington maybe didn’t unfold the way that a lot of people had hoped,” McDermott said. “But here’s what I would say about Josh. He is a highly competitive individual. Sometimes the grass isn’t always greener from a system or scheme standpoint and culture, as well. That’s another potential example really of people coming to Buffalo and regaining in this case a better version of oneself with Josh. He certainly experienced great success in Carolina with our culture there and the system. Now coming hopefully to a similar culture and a similar system, the same system really, he’ll be able to regain his form. I know he’s working extremely hard at it, and we’re happy to have him.”

Klein played four years in Carolina for McDermott before leaving in free agency for New Orleans, where he started the past three seasons. He’s slotted to take over the strong-side linebacker job in the base, 4-3 defense. It’s a role that sees 20% of the defensive snaps.

“A.J. played alongside Luke (Kuechly) and Thomas Davis for me in Carolina,” McDermott said. “Then it’s like a little brother going off to do his thing. He did that in New Orleans, and it was fun to watch A.J. from a distance in New Orleans. Then for us to reconnect in the free-agency period, he’s now got a family, which is really cool to hear. Just to see how far he’s come in his career, as a coach, just like a teacher, it gives you a lot of joy to watch a young man develop like that both on the field and off the field.”

The other key veteran added to the defensive line was Seattle defensive end Quinton Jefferson, expected to split time between defensive end and tackle for the Bills. He had 3.5 sacks last season.

McDermott never coached Jefferson. However, Bills director of player personnel Dan Morgan was in the Seattle front office in 2018. Bills special teams coordinator Heath Farwell was a Seahawks assistant coach for two years with Jefferson.

“Quinton Jefferson has position flexibility,” McDermott said. “You know how much I love that, and versatility I think is huge. He played really good snaps for the Seattle Seahawks on a good defense. He’s played inside, he’s played outside. Love his relentless attitude and approach, a true pro. We’re fortunate we have some ex-Seahawks either on our staff or on our team. That was a good addition for us.”

One veteran free-agent signee with no ties to McDermott or the front office was ex-Pittsburgh Steeler Tyler Matakevich, who can back up Klein or Tremaine Edmunds and has a strong special-teams resume.

“Tyler is a guy who played football not too far from where I grew up,” McDermott said. “He went to Temple. So I’m very aware of his college resume, his background. Then him playing for Mike Tomlin in Pittsburgh. When you face teams and you know who their top special-teams players are, that’s a good thing. Tyler comes with a decorated resume as a special-teams player. Also I’ll say I think he’s an undervalued line-of-scrimmage player at the linebacker position.”