Ransomville Speedway puts racing season on hold

Ransomville Speedway has put its racing season on hold because of state restrictions related to the coronavirus pandemic.

The track typically opens the first weekend in May.

"Speedway management and track officials will continue to monitor the situation and make adjustments to the season schedule once restrictions are lifted," the track said in a statement. "These decisions will be made in the best interest of the health and well-being of our competitors, staff and spectators. ...

"Be assured that Ransomville Speedway will be ready to go when the time is right."