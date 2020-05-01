Pigeons in home of Grand Island woman with dementia prompt county probe

Erie County obtained a judge's order to remove an 89-year-old woman from a Grand Island house where her son allegedly had her confined to one room while more than 50 pigeons flew freely through the home.

Sheriff's deputies and adult protective services investigators forced attorney Keith Tripi to let them inside April 16, but the county officials determined that his mother was healthy and could remain in the house.

Celeste Tripi, who has dementia, and her son live together in the Ransom Road home described in Supreme Court records as having "near hoarding conditions" with up to 50 research pigeons having the run of the first floor.

Relatives who are no longer allowed in the home reported the conditions to Erie County Department of Social Services more than one year ago, said Carolyn D. Tripi, Celeste's daughter-in-law.

“Pigeons were allowed to fly around the house, walking around, flying over our heads as we sat at the kitchen table,” said Carolyn Tripi, who said she used to visit the home daily. “Some of them were second generation. It was completely unsanitary. I became concerned about my mother-in-law because I am very attached to her.”

Keith Tripi did not respond to phone calls from The Buffalo News.

The birds became a fixture in the house more than a decade ago, when Celeste Tripi and Keith Tripi began rescuing pigeons they found injured from electrical lines near their home, said Carolyn Tripi. “He literally takes these birds to Cornell for surgery and treatment,” she said.

In January, adult protective services investigators launched a probe into Celeste Tripi's welfare after receiving a complaint about the woman's health, conditions at the home and the pigeons, according to court records.

County investigators made numerous attempts to conduct home visits at the Tripi residence, but no one answered the door, caseworker Johnniece Caver wrote in the documents. At one point, officials alleged, Keith Tripi sent the county a letter stating that his mother was living in Florida, a claim caseworkers said was false.

On April 16, a team of adult protective services investigators, Health Department workers, sheriff’s deputies and a locksmith entered the home after the county obtained the court order. They were allowed limited access by Keith Tripi, who carried his mother downstairs from her room, according to court records.

Crisis Services workers and emergency medical technicians said they evaluated Celeste Tripi and determined that she was not in need of medical assistance.

Caged birds were found in the house, but the Health Department found no violations, according to court records.

Department of Social Services staff did not respond to requests for comment on the case.

Meanwhile, relatives said they are still not allowed into the home.

“We’ve been to attorneys, called APS, talked to the sheriffs. The house is full of cameras. No trespassing signs are posted. We’re not sure what we’re going to do,” said John R. Tripi, the oldest son of Celeste Tripi and Carolyn Tripi's husband.