Niagara County marks 25th Covid-19 death as caseload nears 500

A 92-year-old woman who had pre-existing health conditions before catching the Covid-19 virus has died, the Niagara County Health Department said Friday.

She was the 25th county resident whose death has been attributed to the pandemic. Twenty-two of the 25 were over age 60, and 23 of the 25 had underlying health issues.

The Health Department also announced 28 new cases of the disease, bringing the county total of positive tests since the pandemic began to 488.

As of Friday, 23 patients were hospitalized, 206 were at home and 234 had recovered. The Health Department also said 192 Niagara County residents are currently in quarantine.

Since the outbreak began, 451 county residents have completed a two-week quarantine.